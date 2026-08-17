Colorado sheriff issues warning after releasing new video of flooded intersection

A sheriff's office in Colorado is warning drivers to take caution when approaching flooded areas after a driver got stranded at an intersection over the weekend. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office posted new video online on Monday of the dangerous scene.

An intersection in Meridian Hills west of Parker is seen on Saturday with hail and floodwaters. Douglas County

It happened on Saturday in the community of Meridian Village in the southeastern part of the Denver metro area. It was one of many areas in the Denver metro area where there was street flooding when potent rainstorms moved through, but in that location there was also a significant amount of hail.

The video, captured from a traffic camera, shows some vehicles trying to make it through the intersection and creating a wake. Then the video shows a sedan stuck in the floodwaters.

Douglas County

The driver in the white car that got stuck told CBS Colorado he had to climb out of his car's window and wade through the water to safety.

"There was a big dump truck, there were three cars, and they'd all made it through, so I thought I had enough time to make it through. As I made my way to the light pole, I felt the car pick up off the ground, and that's when I knew I was starting to float. At that point I couldn't do anything," Kevin Plamondon said.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office wrote the following in their post:

"New video shows how quickly conditions changed during the severe weather over the weekend in Meridian Village.

Within moments, rising water turned this roadway dangerous, stranding a motorist and prompting an emergency response.

Never drive through flooded roads. Water can rise quickly, conditions can change in minutes, and depth or current may be impossible to judge.

Turn around. Don't drown. Find another route and stay safe."

Emergency crews used a snowplow in an attempt to clear the hail.