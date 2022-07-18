Watch CBS News
Colorado still working to bring more Monkeypox vaccine to the state

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Monkeypox cases continue to rise in Colorado
Monkeypox cases continue to rise in Colorado 00:16

The Centers for Disease Control reports 1,800 cases of Monkeypox across the United States. Twenty of those cases are here in Colorado, with twelve new cases reported just in the month of July. However, federal health officials say they believe the number of confirmed cases have likely been undercounted, so the outbreak has likely spread to more people. 

Colorado's Department of Public Health and Environment had been holding vaccine clinics in an effort to protect the most vulnerable populations, but as of Monday, July 18, 2022 the online sign-up form is closed. Health officials will have to get more doses of the vaccine before that registration can be reopened. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
