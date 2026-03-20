Colorado State women's basketball team loses in first round of NCAA Tournament

The Colorado State women's basketball team will head back to Fort Collins after a disappointing loss in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night.

The 12th seeded Rams lost 65-62 to the 5th seeded Michigan State Spartans on Friday evening in Norman, Oklahoma.

Madelyn Bragg #0 of the Colorado State Rams attempts a shot while being defended by Grace Vanslooten #14 of the Michigan State Spartans during the third quarter during a first round game of the 2026 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament held at Lloyd Noble Center on March 20, 2026 in Norman, Oklahoma. Gerald Leong/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The Rams led 29-27 heading into the second half despite being without leading scorer Lexus Bargesser, who suffered a non-contact injury during the Rams' Mountain West Conference Tournament title run. But head coach Ryun Williams' team couldn't stifle a rally by the Spartans and fell behind in the second half. Hannah Ronsiek missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer that would have forced overtime.

Ryun Williams of the Colorado State Rams speaks to his team during the second quarter against the Michigan State Spartans during a first round game of the 2026 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament held at Lloyd Noble Center on March 20, 2026 in Norman, Oklahoma. Gerald Leong/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Brooke Carlson had 26 points, six rebounds and three assists for CSU, whose season is over with a 27-8 record.