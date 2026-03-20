Colorado State women's basketball team loses in first round of NCAA Tournament
The Colorado State women's basketball team will head back to Fort Collins after a disappointing loss in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night.
The 12th seeded Rams lost 65-62 to the 5th seeded Michigan State Spartans on Friday evening in Norman, Oklahoma.
The Rams led 29-27 heading into the second half despite being without leading scorer Lexus Bargesser, who suffered a non-contact injury during the Rams' Mountain West Conference Tournament title run. But head coach Ryun Williams' team couldn't stifle a rally by the Spartans and fell behind in the second half. Hannah Ronsiek missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer that would have forced overtime.
Brooke Carlson had 26 points, six rebounds and three assists for CSU, whose season is over with a 27-8 record.