Colorado State University rolls out fleet of robots to deliver food

Colorado State University has become the first campus in Colorado to roll out a fleet of robotic food delivery systems. The university now has 13 robots that are capable of delivering food and drinks to students and staff around the Fort Collins campus.

Robots deliver food on the Colorado State University campus in Fort Collins. CBS

The robots are operated via GrubHub and service on-campus dining services and their customers.

"We hear a little ding and we know we got a robot order," said Rachel Brady, a student employee of dining services.

Brady is one of many who make drinks and food for students on campus each day. She showed CBS News Colorado how she made an iced coffee that was ordered for robotic delivery.

"The robots, they are kind of cute to me. They are like little bugs on wheels," Brady said.

Brady placed a sticker over the top of the coffee to ensure it did not spill while being transported to its destination of a dormitory a few blocks away from the Rams Horn where Brady works.

Many times there are several robots parked outside the building waiting to pick up food.

"They do a little whistle at us, they ding and say thank you sometimes, and we send it on their way," Brady said.

Brady placed the coffee in a robot and the machine quickly took off for delivery.

The robots have cameras and sensors on them that help them navigate the campus and avoid hitting people or other obstacles.

"They're constantly learning and finding better ways to navigate the campus," said Ian Abo, a business major senior who helps oversee the robot operations.

"I think it is really cool to get all the students involved," Abo said.

The robots were initially rolled out on campus during the summer of 2024 so they could begin mapping the campus. However, they weren't implemented for use until January 2025.

In their first weeks of operations, they are continuing to learn about the campus.

"It is kind of like sending the kids off to school, it is fun to see that every morning," Abo said.

Like a child going to school, the robots absorb data from each of their trips and are able to learn from them in future trips. In theory, the more the robots operate, the better they will be able to make efficient and quick deliveries.

"They're like our little children here, and watching them grow up is kind of fun," Abo said.

Robots started delivering food on the Colorado State University campus in January 2025. CBS

The robots are still trying to learn the campus vehicle traffic patterns. The iced coffee Brady made sat in a robot that was seemingly stuck at an intersection for several minutes. Humans and cars continued through the four-way stop as the robot hesitated to enter the intersection. At one point it started to cross, stopped, and backed up to return to the sidewalk.

It eventually waited until there were no cars at all before it proceeded across the street. Abo said they have improved with crossing streets, noting they once took over 10 minutes at intersections.

Aside from the intersection delay, the robot delivered the drink after a cross-campus trek. Awaiting its arrival was Audie Baros, a freshman at CSU.

"It is very weird. They are all over, but they are great," Baros said.

Baros said he had already ordered from the robot delivery system multiple times before and would continue to.

"It is so convenient. Everyone loves convenience," Baros said.

The robotic deliveries come at an extra cost to those ordering the food or drinks.

Students told CBS News Colorado they have seen the robots have some difficulty with overcoming natural obstacles like snow and ice.

CSU's staff told CBS News Colorado they do not receive any financial kickback from GrubHub or the robots' developers. However, they do see an increase in sales for their on-campus dining services.