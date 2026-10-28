Colorado State University President Amy Parsons to resign Dec. 31

Colorado State University President Amy Parsons announced Wednesday that she will step down from the university's top leadership position at the end of the year, leaving questions about why she is resigning and where she may work next unanswered.

In a letter to the CSU community, Parsons said that she will step down Dec. 31. She did not specify a reason for her departure.

Parsons, CSU's 16th president, described her connection to the university as a lifelong journey that began when she arrived as a 17-year-old freshman. Her relationship with CSU grew to include roles as an employee, donor, parent, and university leader.

Amy Parsons CBS

"Serving as CSU's 16th president has been the honor of a lifetime," Parsons wrote. "I am deeply grateful for the trust you have placed in me and extraordinarily proud of what we have accomplished together."

During her tenure, Parsons said the university set records for enrollment and fundraising while advancing student success and degree completion. She also highlighted programs intended to expand access to higher education.

Parsons pointed to CSU's work in rural Colorado, its academic and research programs and the opening of its Veterinary Hospital and Education Complex as other accomplishments during her leadership.

"My husband Jeff and I will remain in Fort Collins and continue to be active members of this community we love," Parsons wrote.

She said she remains confident in the university's future and will continue to serve as an ambassador for CSU after leaving the presidency.