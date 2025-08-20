Colorado State University welcomes largest local freshmen class, president calls CSU "Colorado's University"

With more than 6,500 freshmen moving onto campus between Tuesday and Wednesday, Colorado State University is preparing to begin the 2025-2026 school year. CSU, located in the heart of Fort Collins, is projected to once again be home to more than 33,000 students.

The graduating class of 2029 began on-campus move-in, spreading out among a sprawling campus, including many brand new and recently renovated dormitories on the south and north ends of the campus.

Elizabeth Gares unpacks her dorm at CSU for freshman move-in day. CBS

"It's definitely nerve-wracking and bittersweet. But, I am really excited for the whole year to come," said Elizabeth Gares, an incoming freshman living in Corbett Hall.

Traffic in and around Fort Collins was noticeably backed up on Tuesday, the day expected to be the busiest for move-ins. Wednesday is expected to be comparable, with roadways like College Avenue, Mulberry and Prospect expected to have backups throughout the day.

On campus, more than 3,200 families spent their day carrying bedding, clothing, refrigerators, decorations, and more into the dormitories. The rest of the estimated 6,500 freshmen moving onto campus are expected between Wednesday and the end of the week.

"I am really excited," Gares said. "It took a lot. I had five people from my family setting up. We had two bins. It has been a lot."

CSU President Amy Parsons thanked student volunteers for helping freshmen feel welcomed during move-in day. CBS

CSU President Amy Parsons thanked student volunteers for helping freshmen feel welcomed, noting most of the freshmen are from Colorado.

"This is going to be our biggest class ever at CSU for Colorado students. We are really excited about that," Parsons said. "We are proud to be Colorado's university. We really recruit students from every corner of the state, and this year's class shows that."

Parsons, a graduate of CSU, said she vividly remembers the day she moved into Parmalee Hall for her freshman year.

"Oh my gosh, I recall the day I moved in. I remember my brothers helping me move in, and then they left and I didn't quite know what to do," Parsons said.

The day was understandably emotional for many parents.

Colorado State University students move into the dorms ahead of class. CBS

"It is super exciting but also super emotional," said Jane Northrop, a mother who was dropping off her eldest child for his freshman year. "There is a lot of excitement in the air, but it is also hard to drop off your kid you have been taking care of for 18 years and say, 'Good luck, kid.'"

Classes at CSU are scheduled to begin on Monday.