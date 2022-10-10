CSU installs 20 new solar panels in ongoing effort to be 100% renewable

Thousands of solar panels on 10-acre lot hope to help low-income residents

Colorado State University is charging up its efforts to become 100% renewable energy-reliant by 2030.

The university just wrapped up installing 20 new solar panels to power the campus.

Colorado-based company Namaste Solar shared photos and helped with the partnership at CSU to help bring those panels there.

Namaste Solar

CSU pays a fixed rate for the solar energy throughout the lifespan of the panels.

Gov. Jared Polis is visiting CSU tomorrow to help celebrate these brand-new panels.