CSU installs 20 new solar panels in ongoing effort to be 100% renewable
Colorado State University is charging up its efforts to become 100% renewable energy-reliant by 2030.
The university just wrapped up installing 20 new solar panels to power the campus.
Colorado-based company Namaste Solar shared photos and helped with the partnership at CSU to help bring those panels there.
CSU pays a fixed rate for the solar energy throughout the lifespan of the panels.
Gov. Jared Polis is visiting CSU tomorrow to help celebrate these brand-new panels.
