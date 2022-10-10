Watch CBS News
Local News

CSU installs 20 new solar panels in ongoing effort to be 100% renewable

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Thousands of solar panels on 10-acre lot hope to help low-income residents
Thousands of solar panels on 10-acre lot hope to help low-income residents 02:21

Colorado State University is charging up its efforts to become 100% renewable energy-reliant by 2030.

The university just wrapped up installing 20 new solar panels to power the campus.

Colorado-based company Namaste Solar shared photos and helped with the partnership at CSU to help bring those panels there.

csu-solar-panels-1.jpg
Namaste Solar

CSU pays a fixed rate for the solar energy throughout the lifespan of the panels. 

Gov. Jared Polis is visiting CSU tomorrow to help celebrate these brand-new panels.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on October 10, 2022 / 2:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.