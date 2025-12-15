Colorado State University construction students use studies to improve lives of those with disabilities

Colorado State University's construction management program in Fort Collins is giving back to those with disabilities while also providing students with real-life learning opportunities. The university's "CM Cares" program has completed 36 projects in the last 14 years for people living with disabilities in Northern Colorado.

Colorado State University's CM Cares program CBS

This year, one of those families is the Pennucci family. They have lived in their Fort Collins home since 1968 with their son, Vincint.

Mary Pennucci, Vincint's mother, said her son is 44 years old. He lives with cerebral palsy and scoliosis. Mary said her son's mental status is estimated to be that of an 18-month-old.

"He started having seizures at four months," Pennucci said. "He used to be able to walk and feed himself, and now he can't do anything."

Pennucci said the family could have elected to have their son live in a care facility. However, their Christian faith led them to decide to care for him in their home under the belief that he was given to them by God to care for.

However, joking that she is not 21 years old anymore, she said it has become physically challenging to care for their son over recent years.

That is why they applied for the CM Cares team to come in and renovate part of their home.

"The whole bathroom is going to make our life breathable," Pennucci said of the project.

CM Cares students, like senior Alex Stimack, said they have enjoyed applying what they have learned in a real-world environment.

"We are installing bath specialties and finishing caulking," Stimack said as the project was wrapping up.

The students planned out a project and executed it. The project widened the doorways for Vincint's bedroom as well as the bathroom, allowing his wheelchair to make the turn into the respective rooms.

They also installed a roll-in shower so he doesn't have to rely on being transferred in and out of a bathtub. The team also installed a harder flooring in the hallway, replacing the carpet that made pushing the wheelchair more difficult.

CBS

"This is like one of those make-a-wish things," Pennucci said. "He loves showers. Just letting that water fall on him."

Not only is the project beneficial for the family, but it also gives students real experience of making plans, executing them and making wise decisions on adjustments as they are needed.

"They get to be involved in making an impact and difference by doing the construction, by putting their coursework to work," said Khristy Jesse, CM Cares coordinator for CSU.

"It has been pretty incredible. They were dealt a tough hand in life," Stimack said. "It has been cool having an opportunity to help them."

CM Cares relies on donations from local companies and alumni to help fund many of the projects it has done in the last 14 years. Jesse said the team has completed more than $2.5 million in construction work via the program.

"Anything that is easier for us is going to be easier for Vincent, too," Pennucci said. "This has just been a godsend for us."