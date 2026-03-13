Colorado State University closed Friday amid high winds, downed trees, damage on campus

The Colorado State University campus in Fort Collins was closed on Friday, including all in-person, hybrid and remote classes as well as all operations. According to the university, crews continue to assess damage after high winds moved through on Thursday.

The Colorado State University campus in Fort Collins. CBS

CSU said residence halls, dining facilities and the transit center on campus will remain open for students living on campus. Anyone who must be on campus should exercise caution outdoors and avoid areas with trees.

A fallen tree on the CSU campus in Fort Collins. CBS

CSU said most wind damage is concentrated on the east side of the main campus near academic and administrative buildings. Campus officials said several pedestrian pathways are impacted.

Fallen trees on the CSU campus in Fort Collins. CBS

The high school state basketball championship, held solely in the Moby Arena and the Moby parking lot will continue as scheduled.

CSU said more information regarding closures is listed online.