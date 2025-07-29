Colorado State University to install 12 billboards, ignoring ordinance that prohibits such signs everywhere else in Fort Collins

Colorado State University is moving forward with erecting electronic billboards around its Fort Collins campus, something that would otherwise be against City of Fort Collins ordinances anywhere else in the Northern Colorado community. CSU has already started installation of the billboards around campus, confirming eight will be installed on the perimeter of the campus with an additional four being installed in the center of the university.

Fort Collins has a longstanding ordinance that prohibits such signage from being in the community as a way of trying to keep the city both visually appealing and uniform throughout.

The ordinance is often applauded for keeping the city beautiful, however it has been linked to causing other issues. Similar issues include causing the cellphone signal in parts of the community to be weak due to making construction of cellphone towers similarly difficult due to community ordinance standards.

However, Colorado State University is a state entity. And, the land the university is on is also considered state property and not directly under the jurisdiction of the City of Fort Collins.

That means CSU can be at the heart of Fort Collins yet largely do as it pleases when it comes to installing billboards.

In a statement issued to CBS News Colorado, a spokesperson for the city confirmed the university moved forward with their billboard installation against the standards set by the city.

"The City works closely with CSU, and they have been transparent about their intent to install these digital signs around campus. While City officials have shared with CSU that installing them would run counter to decades of work to minimize billboards and digital signage across Fort Collins, we also understand that for other reasons they have decided to proceed with the installations," a spokesperson for Fort Collins wrote.

Some of the signs measure 11 feet by 22 feet, and rest atop a large pole that raises them even higher off the ground. Others are smaller and measure 10 feet by 5 feet in size.

The university declined to interview with CBS News Colorado for this report. However, they issued a statement that read, in part:

"Campus safety is a top priority. CSU currently uses an email- and text-based system to communicate everything from weather closures to law enforcement activities. The additional digital signs will augment our communications tools with highly visible, real-time alerts and messaging for the campus community."

However, CBS News Colorado learned that the billboards will primarily be used for advertising. The billboards, which were purchased and installed by Street Media Group, came at no cost to Colorado State University.

CSU said they agreed to limit the advertising on the billboards to avoid causing light pollution throughout the night.

"The system is a collaboration with Street Media Group and will generate revenue through advertising sales for campus safety upgrades, including access enhancements to residence halls. In addition to safety related communications, CSU will be able to promote campus events, activities, and organizations. We have kept city leadership informed throughout development of the project and have addressed some of their feedback, including adjustments to the design and night-time operations of the signs," a spokesperson for CSU wrote.

"People here are used to billboards. Even if you are not from Fort Collins, a lot of students aren't, people are used to billboards," said Sisika Farmiga, a senior at CSU. "I don't think students will really notice because a lot of them are from different places."