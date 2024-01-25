Colorado state troopers search for suspect vehicle, driver wanted in deadly hit & run crash

The Colorado State Patrol continues to search for the suspect vehicle and driver wanted in a deadly hit-and-run crash from December. State troopers are asking anyone who has any information about the crash between a Subaru Legacy Outback and a scooter rider to contact investigators.

An image shows the 2004-2009 Subaru Legacy Outback before striking the scooter rider and then driving away on Dec. 21, 2023. Colorado State Patrol

The rider of a TIFGALOP adult standing electric scooter was turning left from westbound East 58th Avenue onto Logan Court in Adams County about 7 p.m. on Dec. 21. The Subaru was traveling eastbound on East 58th Avenue at Logan Court when the vehicle struck the scooter in the intersection.

The rider, a 28-year-old male from Northglenn, was rushed to the hospital where he died. The Subaru drove away from the intersection.

Colorado State Patrol released a photo of a vehicle similar to the white 2004-2009 Subaru Legacy Outback with damage to its left front, hood, and windshield wanted in the deadly hit-and-run. Colorado State Patrol

Investigators are looking for a white, 2004-2009 Subaru Legacy Outback with damage to its left front, hood, and windshield. They believe the Subaru continued driving eastbound on East 58th Avenue and turned either north or south at Washington Street.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Colorado State Patrol at 303-239-4501 and reference case 1D235246.