Colorado State Patrol urges drivers to be alert for wildlife during summer months

The Colorado State Patrol is putting out a warning to drivers to be extra careful when traveling on roadways with wildlife.

Troopers say in 2025, there were more than 7,700 crashes caused by animals. Troopers say 1,600 of those crashes happened in July 2025 alone. Troopers say areas including I-70, Highway 285, and Highway 73 are the biggest targeted areas.

Troopers say if you see an animal in the roadway, you should never swerve your vehicle. This leads to far more serious head-on collisions or hitting a mountain. Drivers need to brake firmly and stay in the lane instead of swerving. Troopers say if the animal is unavoidable, you will have to make the hard decision to hit the animal.

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Troopers say deer represent over 80% of wildlife collisions, with elk coming in second.

With these crashes being so frequent, most result in comprehensive insurance claims, averaging over $3,000 in property damage. Troopers say too many of these crashes are deadly because drivers panic in the moment.

"If you panic, you run the risk of veering off the road," said Colorado State Trooper Madison Briones. "You end up hurting yourself and others. It's a risk we don't want to take."

Troopers say if you hit an animal, dial 911 or call *277 to report road hazards or animals in distress.