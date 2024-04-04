Colorado state patrol troopers lookout for drivers under the influence at Rockies home opener

It's almost here: crowds will be gathering for the Rockies home opener on Friday afternoon. Local law enforcement tells CBS News Colorado they want everyone to have fun but safely.

Coors Field CBS

Troopers with the Colorado State Patrol tell CBS News Colorado their biggest concern is the increase of people driving under the influence, before, during and after the game.

Troopers tell CBS Colorado they will be out all day, looking for anyone driving intoxicated. CSP says with the game being at 2:00 p.m. Friday, this means more people will be out drinking. Troopers say this is when bad decisions are made, for people who think they can make it home safely, even after having only a few drinks.

Troopers say there are signs they look out for. This includes people driving way too fast or way too slow, drivers making unsafe lane changes and drivers not being able to stay in their lane.

Troopers tell CBS News Colorado they don't want someone's selfishness of deciding to drink and drive to be the reason a family member, friend, or loved one doesn't make it home safely.

Colorado State Patrol CBS

"You don't want that on your conscience that you drove and ended up killing somebody on the road because of the choices you made," Trooper Gabriel Moltrer said. "That is going to live with you. It makes it so somebody is not making it home to their family that day."

Troopers tell CBS News Colorado if you are pulled over while driving under the influence, you can expect your vehicle to get impounded. You can potentially lose your license for at least a year and have to pay at least $10,000 in court fines and fees.

Troopers recommend using rideshare options like Uber, Lyft or public transportation to make it home safely.