What to know about the Colorado Rockies 2024 home opener

What Will The Rockies Season Look Like? Get A Preview from Romi, Michael, & Richie

What Will The Rockies Season Look Like? Get A Preview from Romi, Michael, & Richie

What Will The Rockies Season Look Like? Get A Preview from Romi, Michael, & Richie

The Colorado Rockies open up their 2024 home schedule at 20th and Blake on Friday. Many Coloradans view the home opener as something like a holiday, with thousands taking the day off work and heading to Denver's LoDo neighborhood to celebrate the first baseball game of 2024 at Coors Field.

CBS News Colorado coverage of the Colorado Rockies 2024 Home Opener will begin at 4:30 a.m. on Friday. Watch newscasts throughout the day for live reports from Coors Field and Denver's LoDo neighborhood.

The Colorado Rockies are hoping the young players on their roster will show improvement in 2024, and while the season has gotten off to a rough start, there is some enthusiasm that this year won't be another down season.

"If the Rockies are going to be successful this year, everyone on their roster under the age of 25 is going to have to contribute," said CBS Colorado Sports reporter Richie Cozzolino.

Who are the Rockies playing?

The Rockies are playing the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday afternoon in the first game of a three game stand.

Christian Bethancourt of the Tampa Bay Rays slides safely on a double as Brendan Rodgers of the Colorado Rockies loses the ball at Tropicana Field on Aug. 23, 2023, in St Petersburg, Florida. Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

They'll also face the Rays on Saturday night and on Sunday afternoon. It's the only time the two teams are scheduled to face each other all year.

If the Rockies are able to sweep the series it will be the first time they have swept the Rays in a series at home since 2002.

Who are the scheduled starting pitchers?

As of April 2, neither the Colorado Rockies nor the Tampa Bay Rays have officially announced their starting pitcher for Friday afternoon's game.

Cal Quantrill (47) and Elias Diaz (35) of the Colorado Rockies talk as they walk to the bullpen during Spring Training at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale, Arizona on February 22, 2024. AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images

CBSSports.com lists the likely starters as Austin Gomber (Colorado) and Zack Littell (Tampa Bay).

What time do gates open?

The Colorado Rockies recommend strongly that fans arrive early to all games to avoid traffic jams. That's particularly important for the home opener which is always packed with fans.

At every game two of the gates at Coors Field -- A and E -- open 2 hours prior to first pitch. Three other gates -- B, C and D -- open 90 minutes before first pitch.

First pitch for Friday's game begins at 2:10 p.m. Mountain Time.

What promotion is running for the game?

Everyone who comes to the game on Friday will get a magnet with the 2024 Rockies schedule on it. The promotion is being presented by Arrow Electronics.

What time do the pregame ceremonies begin?

No fan will want to miss the pregame ceremonies at Coors Field on Friday. Every year for the home opener a giant American flag is draped across the field for the singing of the national anthem. There are also team introductions, fireworks and special first pitches thrown. In some years the pregame ceremonies also include flyovers by the 140th Wing of the Colorado Air National Guard out of Buckley Space Force Base.

As of Tuesday afternoon the team hadn't released their official schedule of events, but it's a good bet things will get rolling at about 1:30 p.m.

What time do the parking lots open?

The parking lots for Coors Field are located at Park Avenue at Wazee Street and will open at 9 a.m. If you're driving from Interstate 25 it's recommended to take the 38th/Park exit. Fans can view a full parking map at ColoradoRockies.com.

What else do I need to know?

Make sure to wear your purple if you're heading to the game. Every year before the home opener at Coors Field, road crews in Denver's Lower Downtown neighborhood paint a purple stripe down Blake Street from 22nd to 19th -- right in front of the baseball stadium.

Impress your friends and family at the game with these two pieces of Rockies trivia:

- A baseball travels 9% faster at 5,280 feet (Denver's elevation) than at sea level.

- The right field wall at Coors Field is 6 feet higher than the left field wall.