Colorado State Patrol troopers increasing enforcement along E-470 during Labor Day weekend

Hundreds of thousands of people are heading back to Colorado on Monday. With the expected increase in traffic, Colorado State Patrol says it is still having issues with reckless drivers, especially on E-470. Troopers say there are three major counties on the top of their list: Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas.

Troopers say they are focused on pulling over and ticketing drivers for distracted and dangerous driving. Drivers can expect to be arrested if they are pulled over for drinking and driving. Troopers are also on the lookout for unsafe lane changes, tailgating and improper passing.

Troopers are also reminding drivers of the Move Over Law. In 2024, the Colorado Slow Down Move Over law expanded to better protect all people and vehicles on the side of the road. The enhanced law requires you to move over for all motorists, including emergency responders, tow trucks, maintenance vehicles, and passenger vehicles with hazard lights activated. Colorado drivers have two choices when they see an emergency/tow/ maintenance vehicle or passenger vehicle with emergency hazards on:

Move over at least one lane from that vehicle.

If they cannot safely move over, then they must slow down to a safe speed.

Safe speed means drivers must slow down to 25 mph or less in a 40 mph zone.



Drivers must slow by at least 20 mph in a 45 mph or higher zone.

Troopers say failure to yield to a stationary vehicle is a class 2 misdemeanor traffic offense and is punishable by 10 to 90 days in jail and/or $150 to $300 in fines, and three points assessed on their Colorado driver's license.

"Even this morning, we were on I-70 doing an investigation and one of our troopers had his vehicle sideswiped before he was able to step out of the vehicle," said Trooper Hunter Mathews of Colorado State Patrol. "The move over law isn't just to protect us. It's to protect everyone involved."

Troopers say they will be patrolling through the afternoon Monday, especially during rush hour.