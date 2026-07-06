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Colorado State Patrol searches for suspect wanted in altercation with tow driver on I-70

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

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The Colorado State Patrol is searching for a suspect wanted in an altercation with a tow driver on I-70 that happened over the weekend. Investigators are hoping the public can help provide more information about the suspect. 

According to investigators, the tow truck operator was getting ready to tow a disabled vehicle from the shoulder of I-70 at mile marker 347, west of Limon, about 7:33 p.m. on July 5. That's when he walked toward his driver's side door and waved at a passing truck, a silver 2007 Dodge Dakota, to move over.

That's when the suspect driver stopped the truck in front of the tow truck and engaged in a physical altercation with the tow operator. 

Investigators said the suspect driver took off. The truck is described as a silver 2007 Dodge Dakota pulling a two-wheel car and hauling five tires in the truck bed, with Colorado license plate AEM-F22. The suspect was last seen driving eastbound on I-70. 

The suspect driver is described as a white male, approximately six feet tall, in his mid-50s, with a receding hairline and long hair in the back. He was wearing jean overalls, and a white T-shirt referencing a Utah national park. 

The tow operator, a 51-year-old male, was transported to a local area hospital with serious bodily injury. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado State Patrol Pueblo Dispatch Center at 719-544-2424 and reference case 3D260690.

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