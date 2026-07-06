Colorado State Patrol searches for suspect wanted in altercation with tow driver on I-70

The Colorado State Patrol is searching for a suspect wanted in an altercation with a tow driver on I-70 that happened over the weekend. Investigators are hoping the public can help provide more information about the suspect.

According to investigators, the tow truck operator was getting ready to tow a disabled vehicle from the shoulder of I-70 at mile marker 347, west of Limon, about 7:33 p.m. on July 5. That's when he walked toward his driver's side door and waved at a passing truck, a silver 2007 Dodge Dakota, to move over.

That's when the suspect driver stopped the truck in front of the tow truck and engaged in a physical altercation with the tow operator.

Investigators said the suspect driver took off. The truck is described as a silver 2007 Dodge Dakota pulling a two-wheel car and hauling five tires in the truck bed, with Colorado license plate AEM-F22. The suspect was last seen driving eastbound on I-70.

The suspect driver is described as a white male, approximately six feet tall, in his mid-50s, with a receding hairline and long hair in the back. He was wearing jean overalls, and a white T-shirt referencing a Utah national park.

The tow operator, a 51-year-old male, was transported to a local area hospital with serious bodily injury.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado State Patrol Pueblo Dispatch Center at 719-544-2424 and reference case 3D260690.