Colorado State Patrol hopes to keep everyone safe this Halloween season

Halloween is just a little more than two weeks away, and Colorado State Patrol troopers are reminding everyone to be extra careful around trick-or-treating neighborhoods.

Colorado State Patrol says they responded to 312 crashes between Oct. 30 and Nov. 2, 2025. Four of the crashes were fatal, 12 involved serious injuries, 26 involved injuries, and 271 involved property damage.

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Troopers say these crashes are always preventable, and they are seeing the most caused by distracted driving.

Troopers are also asking parents this year to check their children's Halloween costumes to make sure they can fully see, especially out of their masks. It is recommended for kids to wear a high-visibility vest and walk around with a flashlight.

"Ensure that you check their Halloween costumes beforehand for visibility," said Colorado State Trooper Gabriel Moltrer. "If they are wearing any type of mask, check to ensure they do have their full range of sight. Also check to see if they have any tinted lenses that might be on the mask."

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Troopers say businesses will be passing out candy, so these same rules do apply. Troopers say they will be patrolling for DUIs, and it is zero-tolerance enforcement. This means if they catch you driving under the influence, you will be arrested and put behind bars.