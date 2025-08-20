Colorado State Patrol says more pedestrians injured, killed when drivers ignore red lights, stop signs
The Colorado State Patrol says the state is seeing a dangerous trend of drivers going through red lights and stop signs without stopping.
According to CSP, two people have been killed and 48 injured so far in 2025. In 2024, three people were killed and 85 were injured. Troopers say pedestrians remain at the highest risk because they don't have any protection when hit by a car.
According to CSP's data, in 2024, 1,539 citations were issued. So far in 2025, 170 citations have been issued.
CSP shared more details involving the counties with the highest number of citations:
- Douglas County with 169 citations
- Arapahoe County with 162 citations
- Adams County with 156 citations
- El Paso County with 100 citations
- Weld County with 83 citations
Troopers say distracted drivers are the worst when it comes to going through red lights and stop signs. This includes drivers being on their phones, changing music, distracted by passengers, and in a rush.
When you get the green light, it is best to wait an extra couple of seconds," said Colorado State Trooper Gabriel Moltrer. "Make sure you check both directions of travel before you proceed. Do this just in case one person may have been trying to beat the light. Someone may not have been paying attention."
Troopers also remind drivers that children heading back to school are also the biggest risk for getting hit by cars, in part because children like to dart out across the street. Troopers recommend always driving the speed limit and watching out for them around school zones and in neighborhoods.