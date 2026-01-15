Colorado State Patrol says pedestrian killed in crash on I-70, authorities searching for driver

Colorado State Patrol said a woman was killed on I-70 on Wednesday as she was walking across the interstate, and a search is underway for the driver involved.

Around 7:16 p.m., the woman was walking near milepost 113, west of Glenwood Springs, when CSP said she walked in front of a semi towing a trailer in the right westbound lane. The semi struck the pedestrian, who was thrown forward on the interstate. CSP said the driver initially stopped, but left the scene before authorities arrived.

The pedestrian died at the scene and was later identified as a 47-year-old woman from Glenwood Springs. The Garfield County Coroner's Office said her identity will be released pending notification of her next of kin.

Troopers shut down I-70 for approximately five hours while authorities investigated the scene. Investigators have identified the driver and are working to find him.

CSP asked anyone who witnessed the crash to call (970) 249-4392 and reference case number VC260017.