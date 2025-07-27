Watch CBS News
Colorado State Patrol says multiple fatal crashes on C-470 involve wildlife

By
Christa Swanson
In Colorado, we're used to seeing wildlife, but sometimes a moose or a deer on the road can be deadly. Colorado State Patrol said two people were killed on C-470 this month after coming in contact with wildlife.

The first crash took place on July 11 when four vehicles struck a moose. One woman suffered fatal injuries in the crash. Early on the morning of July 20, a man swerved when he saw a deer on C-470. He reportedly drove off the road, and then his vehicle rolled. Authorities said he was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Troopers say they've responded to 1,600 animal-involved crashes so far this year.

