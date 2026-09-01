Colorado State Patrol investigates deadly hit-and-run on Highway 287

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened on Highway 287 in Adams County. Investigators said the crash happened about 9:16 p.m. on Monday in the area of Federal Boulevard and West 66th Avenue.

When troopers arrived, they found two people who had been crossing Highway 287 near West 66th Avenue on foot and had been struck by a Ford F-150 before driving away.

The two people have been identified as a 38-year-old male and a 46-year-old male, both of Denver. The 38-year-old male died at the scene, and the 46-year-old was rushed to a hospital with suspected serious bodily injuries.

Investigators determined a white Ford F-150 struck the two men and drove away after the crash. Authorities later found the vehicle, abandoned, near Decatur Street just south of West 67th Place, with damage matching the crash.

CSP investigators have identified a person of interest in the crash but had not made contact as of Tuesday morning.

All lanes reopened around 2:23 a.m. after the crash investigation and cleanup.