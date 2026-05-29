Colorado State Patrol says in-cab cameras help to curb distracted truck driving

Distracted driving doesn't just pose a risk for passenger vehicles. It's also a major concern in the trucking industry. For years, companies have used cameras inside truck cabs to identify distractions and help prevent crashes.

When you're behind the wheel of an 80,000-pound commercial truck, even a few seconds of distraction can have life-altering consequences.

"He's obviously going about 65 miles per hour," said Trooper Hunter Matthews with Colorado State Patrol.

Matthews told CBS Colorado that's the message behind the state's "Seconds Matter" campaign — a statewide effort to remind drivers that taking their eyes off the road, even briefly, puts lives at risk.

Trooper Hunter Matthews of Colorado State Patrol CBS

"It's leading to more serious and fatal crashes," Matthews said.

For commercial motor vehicle drivers, the risks are magnified. State Patrol says the sheer size and weight of a semitruck means it takes much longer to stop.

"Stopping distance can be up to two or three football fields when it's fully loaded," Matthews said.

Distractions can come from anywhere — a cell phone, a GPS screen, a meal in the cab or even an unexpected wildlife crossing.

To combat those risks, more trucking companies are installing in-cab cameras and AI-based driver monitoring systems. Technology can detect signs of distraction, including drivers looking away from the road, using a phone or showing signs of fatigue.

When that happens, the system can alert the driver in real time or notify safety managers.

"They've been around for a while, but we're seeing them become more popular," Matthews said. "Companies are starting to realize they can impact insurance rates and safety scores."

Colorado's state troopers believe the technology is helping reduce crashes.

"I think it's like anything. If you feel like mom and dad are watching you, you're less likely to throw a vase at the wall or do something dumb," Matthews said. "That's kind of the feeling for these drivers, that mom and dad are watching."

The message from CSP is simple: Seconds spent looking away from the road may be the difference between a close call and a tragedy.

Colorado State Patrol's "Seconds Matter" campaign includes tips to help drivers stay safe on the road.