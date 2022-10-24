Yes, Colorado State Patrol says Colorado drivers forget how to drive in the snow every year

Colorado drivers forget how to drive in the snow every year

You might think to yourself, "we live in a mountainous state, we can handle driving on a little snow."

Bad news: according to Colorado State Patrol, it takes a few months for our drivers to actually remember safe driving tactics once the snow starts falling.

"It doesn't have to be multiple feet, it's usually just a few inches," State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis said Monday. "That's the stark reminder of how we need to relearn how to drive in Colorado on inclement roadways."

Sunday saw plenty of snowy challenges for drivers making their way through Summit County, with Vail Pass closing and reported closures of Loveland Pass as well.

"The reality is, it doesn't need to happen," Trooper Lewis said. "If you have the proper tire or tire equipment, tire tread, just go slow. You can usually make it through just about anything."

Lewis said speed tends to be the main factor in any early season snow crashes in Colorado but making sure you have the right equipment is a big part of the success of a driver as well.