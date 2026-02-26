Colorado State Patrol says crashes happen as drivers use self-driving mode while under influence

The Colorado State Patrol says they are running into a new issue on the roads: drivers getting into crashes while being behind a self-driving car and intoxicated.

Self-driving cars include models like Tesla. Troopers say there have been 11 crashes related to self-driving car crashes, and the driver was under the influence of alcohol, marijuana, or drugs.

Troopers say if you are in a self-driving vehicle and it causes a crash, you, the driver, will still face consequences. If you are under the influence during that time, you will still face DUI-related charges. This includes $13,000 in court fees and fines, license revoked, and vehicle impounded.

Troopers say even if your vehicle is in self-driving mode, drivers must still be attentive and capable of taking control of their vehicle at anytime. While under the influence, your ability to respond is impacted significantly, and you cannot safely navigate the roads. Troopers say not to always rely on your car's systems.

"You could lose control of your vehicle," said Colorado State Trooper Sherri Mendez. "The driving systems aren't perfect. There are construction zones. There are detours all the time. If you were involved in a crash and you are not maintaining control of that vehicle, that could be another reason to be under suspicion for driving under the influence."

Troopers say these types of crashes can always be prevented.