Colorado State Patrol urges drivers to check tires before hitting the road

Friday is Juneteenth and many Coloradans are celebrating the long holiday weekend with a trip out of town. Before any trip, drivers are urged to check their tires to prevent having a flat or, more dangerously, having the tire blow out.

AAA says these are the calls they get the most every single holiday. Colorado State Patrol is joining AAA in saying that your tire going out is dangerous on the roads. Drivers are already traveling around 65 mph or more on the highways, so when a tire goes out, you are going out of control quickly. You can hit other cars beside you, run off the road or even hit a tree.

Using a penny to check tread depth on a tire Getty Images/iStockphoto

Troopers say to do a full vehicle inspection before your trips. Always check the tire pressure. Make sure the tire pressure light is not on. You can also check the side door for the tire pressure gauges. You can measure your tire depth with what we call the penny trick. Place a penny upside down in the main tread with Lincoln's head facing you. If you can see the top of his head, your tread is dangerously low.

Now, if the tire ends up blowing out on you anyway, here are some lifesaving tips to follow.

Hold the steering wheel with both hands.

Maintain your vehicle speed if possible and if it's safe to do so.

Gradually release the accelerator.

Correct the steering as necessary to stabilize your vehicle and regain control.

Look where you want the vehicle to go and steer in that direction.

CBS

Troopers also say to remain calm and never panic. It could cost you your life.

"Most of the time, your vehicle is not going to rip off to the side when you lose a tire," said Trooper Hunter Mathews, Colorado State Patrol. "It's still going to maintain that speed in the direction you are traveling. Try to take a breath if you can."

Also, make sure to always have a spare and, most importantly, have the spare full of air. Troopers say if you do not know how to change a tire or need help, you can dial *277 and troopers will come out to assist.