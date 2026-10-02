Colorado State Patrol launches 3 month campaign to arrest drivers under the influence

Colorado State Patrol is starting its biggest and longest DUI enforcement ever.

Troopers say over the next three months, troopers will be patrolling all of Colorado to pull over and arrest anyone driving under the influence. This will start during the Oktoberfest season and go through New Year's 2027.

Troopers say in 2025, they arrested 4,438 drivers for impaired driving and investigated 631 injury or fatal crashes involving an impaired driver. Troopers say that, looking at the entire year, the top five counties where DUI arrests by troopers occurred:

El Paso Adams Jefferson Larimer Pueblo

Troopers are reminding drivers that a first-time DUI in Colorado comes with a suspension of your license for at least nine months. Drivers will also have court fees and fines of no less than $13,000 and may even have their vehicle impounded.