Colorado Springs police search for more victims after sexual assault suspect arrested

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Police in Colorado Springs believe there could be more victims after a sexual assault suspect who was a former elementary school teacher was arrested. Matthew Gogan was arrested following a months-long investigation. 

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the department's Crimes Against Children Unit began an investigation concerning Gogan, 66, on April 15. 

googan-matthew-from-cspd-copy.jpg
Matthew Gogan Colorado Springs Police Dept.

Gogan had been a teacher at Stratton Meadows Elementary School in Colorado Springs. Investigators said the victim reported information about a sexual assault from five years ago. 

According to investigators, as the investigation unfolded, detectives also contacted another victim who had previously reported Gogan's behavior. 

Gogan was arrested on June 12 on two counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, police said. 

Detectives said they believe there may be additional victims related to the case. They are asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or the Pikes Peak Area Crimes Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).

Jennifer McRae

