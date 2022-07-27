Colorado Springs man pleads guilty to distribution of deadly dose of fentanyl in 16-year-old's death

A Colorado Springs man has pleaded guilty to the distribution of a deadly dose of fentanyl that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old earlier this year. Douglas Floyd, 52, of Colorado Springs, pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado, Floyd conspired with two others to distribute blue pills to a juvenile and his friends between December 2021 and Jan. 30. Those blue pills contained fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl.

Floyd will be sentenced on Oct. 17. The case against the two co-defendants remains ongoing in federal district court in Denver.