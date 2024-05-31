Colorado Springs Fire investigates small plane making emergency landing in field near Airport Road
Colorado Springs Fire is investigating a scene after a small plane makes an emergency landing in a field.
The department says the small aircraft made an emergency landing in a field north of Airport Road and Powers Boulevard.
Everyone that was onboard is out of the plane and is being evaluated for injuries, according to the fire department.
Authorities are advising the public to avoid the area and to expect delays.
