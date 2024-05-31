Watch CBS News
Colorado Springs Fire investigates small plane making emergency landing in field near Airport Road

By Kasey Richardson

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado Springs Fire is investigating a scene after a small plane makes an emergency landing in a field. 

The department says the small aircraft made an emergency landing in a field north of Airport Road and Powers Boulevard. 

a6b29d94-29cd-4c51-9e4b-c06560c8a8ee-copy.jpg
Colorado Springs Fire

Everyone that was onboard is out of the plane and is being evaluated for injuries, according to the fire department. 

Authorities are advising the public to avoid the area and to expect delays. 

CBS News Colorado will continue to provide updates. 

Kasey Richardson

Kasey Richardson is a digital media producer in the CBS Colorado newsroom. He writes and edits articles on a variety of topics, but they are usually breaking news, weather, sports and developing stories.

First published on May 31, 2024 / 2:08 PM MDT

