Colorado snowpack running above average

Recent snowstorms have done wonders for the snowpack across Colorado. As of March 20, the statewide snowpack average climbed to 107%. The mid-March storm, which dumped feet of snow across the foothills and Front Range, is largely to thank.

The Yampa & White and South Platte basins are running 110%+ above average. The North Platte, Upper Colorado, Arkansas, San Miguel & San Juan, Upper Rio Grande and Gunnison basins are all running slightly above average (100%+).

The Climate Prediction Center shows Colorado has a 33-50% chance of above-average precipitation through the rest of March. Most of this will come from our next system rapidly approaching the region Sunday into Monday.

This is all good news ahead of the average peak snowpack which occurs in mid-April. Colorado is a headwaters state responsible for providing water for not just the Centennial State, but also 18 other states in the western part of the country.