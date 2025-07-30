Sudden closure of charter school in Denver metro area catches families by surprise

Teachers and students at Colorado Skies Academy in Centennial should be getting ready to learn but instead now need to find new classrooms. The school is closing.



CBS

Hayley Contois, a parent of a student, says Friday night when she found out her world suddenly got turned upside down.

"I was stunned. I just sat in silence, and it was like, what do I do now? Where's my kid going to go to school?" said Contois.

She got an email from the school where her son goes to middle school saying that just two weeks before the new year is supposed to start the charter school is shutting down. She says finding a new school for him won't be easy. He has ADHA and autism and the teaching style at Colorado Skies Academy really helped him soar. But while she now must find a new school for her son that's not her primary worry.

"I feel most for the teachers because like I said, we can find a school. But to find a teaching spot is a lot more difficult," said Contois.

Craig Kemper was an English Language Arts Teacher at the school. He found out last week he was out of a job. He says despite the school having financial problems, he didn't see it coming.

"In March, it was mentioned during a staff meeting that there was a possibility the school might shut down because CSI was worried about some funding stuff. But they said, don't worry, we're on top of it. They come back and April, hey, we're all good. And then, last Friday, the 25th, it's closed," said Kemper.

He says he and nine of his former coworkers were also notified they wouldn't be paid for July and their benefits end July 31.

"Yeah, we're scrambling because we're so broke now and like, what do we do?" said Kemper.

Eight of them, including Craig, are now looking for work at a horrible time because other schools have already filled many of their open positions.

"I am sending applications out everywhere I can. I mean, I am trying everything at this point, it's like, 'job hire me.' I've put some feelers out with some schools, put some applications in. Hopefully one of them you know respond here soon," said Kemper.

Hayley says she will find a school for her son, but she fears her son's needs won't be met at a new school like they were at Colorado Skies Academy.

"I would love to find a place that's more like a home for him, instead of just another place to send him," said Contois.

CBS Colorado reached out to Colorado Skies Academy but didn't hear back yet. On their website they posted a letter which reads:

"Dear Parents and Guardians,

It is with heavy hearts that we share the difficult news that Colorado Skies Academy will not open for the 2025-2026 school year.

Despite every effort over the past year to secure additional funding and stabilize our budget, we are no longer financially able to operate the school. After careful consideration and a thorough review of our financial outlook, our Board of Directors has made the incredibly difficult decision to close the school, effective immediately.

We know this news comes just weeks before the new school year was set to begin, and we understand the disruption and disappointment this may cause for you and your family. This is not the timeline we ever intended, and we are deeply sorry for the hardship this causes.

We are committed to supporting you through this transition. To help you navigate the next steps, we will host a family information meeting at the school on Wednesday, July 30, at 6:00 p.m.

During this session, we will provide guidance, answer questions, and share specific school options and resources to support your child's continued education. Colorado law allows families to enroll in schools outside their home district, and we will share specific options-including nearby CSI-authorized schools-as soon as possible.

Thank you for your belief in our mission and for being a part of the Colorado Skies Academy community. Though our doors are closing, the relationships, memories, and learning we've built together will carry forward.

With gratitude and deep regret,

Christa Coryell, School Leader

Dana Kirchmar, Board Secretary"