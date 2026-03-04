Colorado ski resort Winter Park asks for help finding snowboarder who collided with 8-year-old skier

Winter Park Ski Resort in Colorado's mountains is asking for help from the public in identifying a snowboarder who collided with an 8-year-old skier on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Fraser Winter Park Police Department, the boy was skiing in the area of Butch's Breezeway and Gangway about 1:15 p.m. Investigators said that witnesses reported the boy had stopped on the run when he was struck by an unidentified middle-aged male snowboarder.

The collision knocked both the skier and snowboarder to the ground. Witnesses told investigators the man spoke briefly with the boy before leaving the area.

Investigators said an unrelated and unidentified witness provided aid to the injured boy and escorted him to a ski patroller. The patroller then transported the child to the East Grand Community Clinic. Investigators said the boy suffered a concussion and facial injuries during the collision.

The Fraser Winter Park Police Department is urging anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that may help identify the male snowboarder to contact the department at (970) 722-7779 or via email at PD@wpgov.com.