Colorado ski coach arrested, accused of sexual assault on 9-year-old boy

Jared Hedges, a ski coach of Team Summit Colorado, has had his employment terminated after his arrest for allegedly sexually assaulting a 9-year-old boy on his ski team. The Denver-based organization U.S. SafeSport confirmed that they terminated Hedges' employment.

According to the attorneys for the victim and the family, the child was on a ski team trip organized by Hedges, 48, in Taos, New Mexico, when the alleged incident occurred. The victim lives in Summit County, according to the attorney's office. Hedges is from Frisco, according to authorities.

Jared Hedges Taos County

The Taos County Sheriff confirms that deputies responded to the area of the Taos Ski Valley regarding an assault on March 22 and that Hedges was identified as the suspect. Hedges was the coach "on a training trip with a group of ski students from Colorado" skiing at the Taos Ski Valley, according to investigators.

Hedges was arrested by Taos County Sheriff's deputies and charged with criminal sexual penetration of a minor and criminal sexual contact. He was booked into the Taos County Adult Detention Center without incident, according to the sheriff.

"We're deeply concerned there may be additional victims. These kinds of crimes are often committed by repeat offenders, and for years, Jared Hedges was responsible for travel logistics and controlling sleeping arrangements for young children," said Jason Jordan, attorney for the victim and family, in a statement. "We fear there are other children who may be too scared to come forward, and we want them to know that they are not alone and that it's important that they speak up. We're strongly urging state and federal law enforcement to open a full investigation into the matter, and we're hopeful our partners in the media will help amplify this call so that other victims and their families feel safe coming forward."

Hedges was certified as a coach by U.S. Ski & Snowboard. U.S. SafeSport is also responsible for investigating sexual abuse cases involving US Olympic athletes.

According to the attorneys for the victim and the family, "Team Summit is widely considered one of the premier ski clubs feeding skiers into U.S. Ski & Snowboard."