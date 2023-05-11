Several roads closed in Arapahoe County due to high water levels and damage
Multiple roads in Arapahoe County were reportedly closed due to high water levels from this week's storms.
Authorities are advising the public to avoid unnecessary travel in the affected areas as roads are closed to to passenger vehicles.
The reported closed roads are:
- CR 30 from CR 137 to CR 149
- CR 145 from Hwy 36 to CR 6
- CR 173 from Hwy 40 to CR 2
- CR50 from Patrick Trail to CR137/Kiowa-Bennett
- CR42 from CR181 to CR177
- CCSP main road from 12 Mile to Cottonwood Creek
