Colorado Senator John Hickenlooper talks about climate deal

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

A climate deal among U.S. senators is the first of its kind in our country and should help increase clean energy and sharply reduce carbon emissions over the next 8 years.

Key senators have agreed on the bipartisan bill but it doesn't yet have final approval. It includes $10 billion for home efficiency and electrical upgrades as well as tax credits for clean technology and electric cars.

It also adds a fee for oil and gas operations when they have methane leaks.

Just reaching this point has taken a lot of arm twisting in the Senate. Colorado Democrat John Hickenlooper is being credited for convincing Sen. Joe Manchin of coal-rich West Virginia to come on board.

Hickenlooper said he did not want to give up.

"I just wouldn't quit. The other thing is, you can't attack people!  No matter how frustrated I got with anybody, you stay on the positive side and hear what their real concerns are," said Hickenlooper.

