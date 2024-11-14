Colorado search and rescue teams recover deceased hunter at Great Sand Dunes National Park

Search and rescue teams have recovered a deceased hunter at Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve in southern Colorado. The search for the overdue hunter began on Oct. 31.

Lance Walker, of Baton Rouge, Louisana, had not been seen since the evening of Oct. 30. The hunters were in the area of Saguache County near Sand Creek, on the northern side of the Great Sand Dunes National Park.

When Walker did not make it back to camp the night of Oct. 30 and was not at camp the morning of Oct. 31, the hunting party triggered the SOS feature on its Garmin satellite device.

One member of the party, Walker's brother, left camp on foot to try to find him. The brother contacted the rescue team and reported that Walker was found deceased in an area of rough terrain.

More than 20 team members from Alamosa Volunteer Search and Rescue, Saguache County Search and Rescue and Chaffee South responded to the incident but because of weather conditions, helicopter crews were not able to assist and recovery efforts continued the next day.

Crews were able to complete the recovery mission in very technical terrain on Nov. 1.

This statement was released, The Unified Command of the incident (GRSA, AVSAR, CCSAR-S, and SAGSAR) would like to send our deepest condolences to the family of Lance Walker. We cannot thank enough all the responding teams and assets for their help in getting this man home to his family after such a tragic accident.