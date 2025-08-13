Colorado crews search for missing hiker from Nebraska in Rocky Mountain National Park

Crews in Colorado continued their search in Rocky Mountain National Park for a missing hiker from Nebraska. Blake Kieckhafer, of Omaha, Neb., was reported missing to park rangers by family on Monday.

Kieckhafer, 23, was last seen in the Upper Beaver Meadows area of the park on Thursday, Aug. 7 around 5:20 p.m. when he was dropped off by a ride share service.

Blake Kieckhafer Rocky Mountain National Park

Upper Beaver Meadows Road is about one mile west of the Beaver Meadows Entrance along U.S. Highway 36 on the east side of the park.

According to RMNP, Kieckhafer was last seen wearing a dark-colored T-shirt, dark-colored pants, and a dark-colored baseball cap with no logo. He was carrying a small, maroon daypack. Kieckhafer is described as 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, with buzzed/short blonde hair and a mustache, and blue/green eyes.

Additional Information from Rocky Mountain National Park:

If you have information that could help investigators or if you have seen Blake Kieckhafer, please contact us. You don't have to tell us who you are, but please tell us what you know. CALL or TEXT the National Park Service Investigative Services Bureau Tip Line 888-653-0009, ONLINE at https://go.nps.gov/SubmitATip, or EMAIL.