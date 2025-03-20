Authorities urge caution after Colorado search and rescue team finds lost, stuck snowmobilers

A search and rescue mission in Colorado ended successfully when two lost snowmobilers were found in San Miguel County. Authorities are urging the public to take precautions for similar incidents before heading into the backcountry.

Deputies said the two snowmobilers became stuck and lost in the Beaver Park area, approximately 15 miles south of Norwood. Officials said while the mission was underway the two men were able to dig out one of the snowmobiles and made their way to a road where rescuers met them.

San Miguel Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office said things could have ended differently. "The men had no food, water, or extra clothing leaving them ill-prepared should they have had a different outcome."

Sheriff Mill Masters urged the public to take precautions before going into the backcountry. "We may sound like a broken record, but it is critical that people who recreate in the backcountry be prepared should they find themselves lost, injured or in need of rescue."