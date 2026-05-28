Colorado scientists from The Butterfly Pavilion evaluate habitat conditions

Scientists from The Butterfly Pavilion are conducting surveys along the Northwest Parkway in Broomfield to assess certain species of pollinators in the area. They are also evaluating the habitat conditions and establishing a foundation for seeding and landscaping.

CBS

The Northwest Parkway spans nine miles as a limited-access toll road that runs from US 36 to the I-25/E-470 interchange, northwest of Denver.

Scientists say that despite the traffic, the property can be a desirable place.

"The idea is not to put the habitat right near where the cars are going to be, but a little farther back," said Amy Yarger, Director of Horticulture at the Butterfly Pavilion. "If you want to create a connected habitat for pollinators, roadways are a great way to do that."

Scientists from The Butterfly Pavilion evaluate habitat conditions along the Northwest Parkway. CBS

This is the first step in the survey. Scientists will reassess later this summer, and if things go well, they will extend the survey past the initial mile.