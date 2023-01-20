Colorado school districts prepare for new wave of students with Universal Pre-K

Free Universal Pre-K education is rolling out this year in Colorado and the time to apply for your child is already open. An estimated 30,000 Colorado children are expected to be seeking free Pre-K education. However, some rural districts say they are still working out logistics on how they can best meet the demand.

"It is a very exciting time," said Michelle Spencer, Early Childhood Coordinator for Weld RE-4 School District.

Weld RE-4 serves Windsor, Severance and parts of western Greeley.

"I think research states how much early childhood is for children and their future academic successes," Spencer said. "The students will be able to have socialization. Things like sharing. Things like looking at one another in the eye and speaking to each other using their words and not as reactive."

However, even before the free Pre-K plan was initiated, Weld RE-4 was already fighting to add much-needed classrooms and desks for their current student population.

"We are constrained in our school district in terms of capacity," Spencer said.

In Weld County alone more than 1,900 applicants had already submitted their requests to be placed in free Pre-K next school year.

"And my worry, our worry as a district, is we may have more interest than what we have the capacity," Spencer said.

Fortunately, for families in the Weld RE-4 region, there is a fix on the way. Last November taxpayers approved measures to increase funding for more teachers and also approved the construction and additions of multiple new buildings and classrooms.

However, Spencer said the problem is not unique to Weld RE-4.

"There is some concern that we may not have enough capacity around the state to serve those students," Spencer said.

According to Spencer, an estimated 30,000 children are expected to try and enroll in Pre-K throughout Colorado. However, some say there may only be enough desks for just over 26,000 of those.

However, Spencer said she is thrilled to see the state moving in a direction that will allow young minds to learn important skills as they prepare for many years of education ahead.

"I think this is a wonderful opportunity for children, families and our district as a whole. It is a win-win," Spencer said. "I think this is a wonderful opportunity to show everyone how important early childhood is for children."

As of 3 p.m. Friday, a total of 16,034 applications have been submitted to the program.