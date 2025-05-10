Colorado school district offers solution to teacher shortage with new training program

In Colorado, the high cost of a college degree and low teacher salaries are contributing to a teacher shortage, but Cherry Creek Schools thinks they have figured out a solution. A way to train the next generation of teachers.

They have created the Aspiring Educators Pathway Program, which is like a medical residency for teachers.

After aspiring teachers graduate from high school, they become apprentices, which means taking classes at the Community College of Aurora while working full time in a classroom. Eventually, they will become fully licensed teachers.

Sandra Brock, who goes by "Shay," is one of the first apprentices in the year-old program. She said she started on the traditional university path but didn't like it.

"I was taking, like, music classes and other things that just didn't fit," said Brock.

Principal Mary Bowens (left) and Shay Brock (right) CBS

So, when she found out about this program, she jumped at the opportunity. She said it has educated her in a way book learning can't.

"That's just been so inspiring for me and really like helped me become more confident," said Brock.

Mary Bowens, the principal at Timberline Elementary School, said having Brock at her school has really paid off.

"She's so engaged, so willing. So, just open. She has done an amazing job," said Bowens.

Plus, in a few years, apprentices like Brock will graduate without a huge debt burden because, in addition to earning a paycheck at CCSD, the classes they need to take only cost around $15,000 in total. If they stay working for the district after the program, they will be hired with five years of experience, which will boost their income. The district hopes that it will help retain teachers.

"I think it's going to open a lot of opportunities as an administrator for me to have a longevity of staff," said Bowens.

CCSD student asks questions about a class assignment CBS

Brock said she is just glad her future looks so bright.

"I'm super excited," she said.

On Friday, the superintendent of Cherry Creek Schools and school board members met with the Colorado Department of Education to showcase their program and talk about how they can expand it to other Colorado districts.

Cherry Creek Schools is also expanding its program. In its first year, around 40 students signed up for the program. Next year, they've more than doubled that number with 120 students signed up.