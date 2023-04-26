Colorado School Closings & Delays for April 26

Some schools in Colorado's foothills and mountains decided to cancel classes on Wednesday, as heavy snow continued through parts of the high country in the early morning hours.

Closings & Delays:

Jefferson County Public Mountain Schools — CLOSED

Clear Creek School District RE-1 — CLOSED

Elbert School District 200 — DELAYED 2 HOURS

Platte Canyon School District 1 - CLOSED

Jefferson County Public Schools made the announcement that their mountain schools would be closed late on Tuesday. Some shared school bus routes will be impacted, but the school district says that all other schools will remain open.