Colorado School Closings & Delays for April 26
Some schools in Colorado's foothills and mountains decided to cancel classes on Wednesday, as heavy snow continued through parts of the high country in the early morning hours.
Closings & Delays:
- Jefferson County Public Mountain Schools — CLOSED
- Clear Creek School District RE-1 — CLOSED
- Elbert School District 200 — DELAYED 2 HOURS
- Platte Canyon School District 1 - CLOSED
Jefferson County Public Schools made the announcement that their mountain schools would be closed late on Tuesday. Some shared school bus routes will be impacted, but the school district says that all other schools will remain open.
