Colorado disability advocates urge RTD to keep Access-on-Demand funding ahead of board vote

Austen Erblat
Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.
The Regional Transportation District board is scheduled to vote Tuesday night on changes to its paratransit program, which includes Access-a-Ride and Access-on-Demand, on which thousands of Coloradans with disabilities rely.

Access-on-Demand is a subsidized, curb-to-curb service that uses third-party transportation companies. Under the proposal, RTD subsidies would drop from $25 per trip to $20 and would apply only after the rider pays the base fare of $6.50.

A blind man catches a train in Denver, Colorado
A young blind man prepares to board a Denver RTD Light Rail train at Union Station in Denver, Colorado, on Aug. 30, 2019. Robert Alexander / Getty Images

RTD estimates the changes would save the agency $5.5 million a year, but disability advocates have raised concerns about potential cuts to a program they say has been life-changing.

Chaz Davis is the youth director for the Colorado Center for the Blind and uses Access-on-Demand.

"I use it every day. I have two kids. I come to work every single day, and it's essential for me to get around and go to the places that I need to go," he told CBS News Colorado. "It's not just about leisure or doing things that I want to do. It's about doing things I need to do to be a successful part of this society."

snapshot-72.jpg
Chaz Davis, director of youth services at the Colorado Center for the Blind, is urging the Regional Transportation District Board to keep funding for RTD's Access-a-Ride and Access-on-Demand programs to help people with disabilities be able to get around town. CBS

Davis said the Access-on-Demand program is projected to come in under budget this year and that he and others want RTD to justify why cuts are needed.

The meeting started at 5:30 p.m., and public comment on changes to the program was ongoing as of 7 p.m. The majority of speakers urged RTD not to charge riders for those services. You can watch that meeting here:

Board Meeting 7/29/2025 by RTD Meetings on YouTube
