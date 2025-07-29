Colorado disability advocates urge RTD to keep Access-on-Demand funding ahead of board vote

The Regional Transportation District board is scheduled to vote Tuesday night on changes to its paratransit program, which includes Access-a-Ride and Access-on-Demand, on which thousands of Coloradans with disabilities rely.

Access-on-Demand is a subsidized, curb-to-curb service that uses third-party transportation companies. Under the proposal, RTD subsidies would drop from $25 per trip to $20 and would apply only after the rider pays the base fare of $6.50.

A young blind man prepares to board a Denver RTD Light Rail train at Union Station in Denver, Colorado, on Aug. 30, 2019. Robert Alexander / Getty Images

RTD estimates the changes would save the agency $5.5 million a year, but disability advocates have raised concerns about potential cuts to a program they say has been life-changing.

Chaz Davis is the youth director for the Colorado Center for the Blind and uses Access-on-Demand.

"I use it every day. I have two kids. I come to work every single day, and it's essential for me to get around and go to the places that I need to go," he told CBS News Colorado. "It's not just about leisure or doing things that I want to do. It's about doing things I need to do to be a successful part of this society."

Chaz Davis, director of youth services at the Colorado Center for the Blind, is urging the Regional Transportation District Board to keep funding for RTD's Access-a-Ride and Access-on-Demand programs to help people with disabilities be able to get around town. CBS

Davis said the Access-on-Demand program is projected to come in under budget this year and that he and others want RTD to justify why cuts are needed.

The meeting started at 5:30 p.m., and public comment on changes to the program was ongoing as of 7 p.m. The majority of speakers urged RTD not to charge riders for those services. You can watch that meeting here: