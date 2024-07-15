Colorado neighbors whose homes were damaged in fire warn of fireworks danger

One Douglas County family's home was nearly destroyed in a fire likely sparked by a firework

A charred Christmas tree, debris, and the smell of smoke linger in what's left of a Douglas County family's garage after they believe a firework caught their home on fire.

"Pretty much every street had fireworks," said Roxborough Park homeowner Mark Little.

Little, along with his next-door neighbors the Mellos, struggled to sleep on the night of the Fourth of July over the sound of illegal fireworks.

"The whole neighborhood sounded like a warzone," said Robert Mello.

However, it was a cracking sound that Little heard the next morning that led him to investigate.

"I came around the corner of my backyard right here and my house was on fire," said Little. "This whole fence line was on fire and the flames were billowing out of here. This whole side of the house was on fire, including the roofline."

Little jumped into action to save his home.

"I called 911 and grabbed a hose!" said Little.

South and West Metro firefighters responded to the fire on Snaffle Bit Court and put out the flames in time to save most of Little's home, but it was too late for his garage.

"The whole garage is going to have to be rebuilt and the inside has to be mitigated for smoke damage. At the present time, we're going to lose the roof and they're going to redo the entire roof and try to get our lives back at some point," said Little.

Next door, the fire also damaged the Mellos' fence, gate, and paint job.

"The fact that it sat there and smoldered all night if it had had any more fuel, we could have all blown up," said Mary Mello.

West Metro Fire is investigating the official cause, but both families have little doubt about what started the fire.

"It was definitely fireworks," said Little.

"The next day you walk around outside and we were just picking these up right and left. When are people going to learn?" said Mary Mello, holding the burnt remains of fireworks found on her property.

She wants law enforcement to take illegal fireworks seriously and impose steeper penalties for those who break the law. She says too much is at risk.

"The risk is losing your house. Or our lives," said Robert Mello.

These neighbors now know all too well the toll just one firework can take and want people to choose safer ways to celebrate.

"They don't think about it. They just think, 'Oh yeah, it's Fourth of July, let's have a good time,'" said Mary Mello.

"If you want to go to a fireworks show, great, but really at this time with how dry it is, they probably should be banned," said Little.

The Littles will have to have all their belongings removed and mitigated for smoke damage. Luckily, the repairs will be covered by their insurance, but they will have to relocate and live in a rental temporarily.