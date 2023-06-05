Watch CBS News
Sports

Colorado Rockies players, Dinger hit the tarmac

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Some Colorado Rockies players and the team's mascot Dinger hit the tarmac at Denver International Airport for a change of scenery. Second baseman Alan Trejo and pitcher Justin Lawrence unloaded luggage from a Southwest Airlines flight along with the big purple dinosaur.

southwest-rockies-12vo-transfer-frame-430.jpg
CBS

But don't worry, it's not the beginning of a change in careers. 

"I don't know if I have this in my future. I think I'm a little too skinny, a little impatient," said Trejo. "I would probably listen to music in the background."

southwest-rockies-12sot-transfer-frame-281.jpg
CBS

After hustling bags, the trio headed inside to try their hand at checking in passengers boarding their flight. Southwest is the official airline of the Colorado Rockies. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on June 5, 2023 / 3:03 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.