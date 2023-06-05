Colorado Rockies players, Dinger hit the tarmac

Some Colorado Rockies players and the team's mascot Dinger hit the tarmac at Denver International Airport for a change of scenery. Second baseman Alan Trejo and pitcher Justin Lawrence unloaded luggage from a Southwest Airlines flight along with the big purple dinosaur.

CBS

But don't worry, it's not the beginning of a change in careers.

"I don't know if I have this in my future. I think I'm a little too skinny, a little impatient," said Trejo. "I would probably listen to music in the background."

CBS

After hustling bags, the trio headed inside to try their hand at checking in passengers boarding their flight. Southwest is the official airline of the Colorado Rockies.