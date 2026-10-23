Colorado residents in part of Archuleta County warned to evacuate as floodwaters continue to rise

Authorities in Colorado have warned residents in part of Archuleta County to evacuate as floodwaters continue to rise.

Southwest Colorado has received significant rainfall over the last day, causing widespread flooding and road closures across the region. Catastrophic flooding has left some residents in the Pagosa Springs area stranded.

On Friday, the Archuleta Sheriff's Office issued an evacuation warning for all residents in the Capote Lake drainage area.

They warned residents to exercise caution as they leave due to first responders working in the area and rising water levels:

"Drive with Caution: Expect increased emergency vehicle traffic on major and minor access roads. Please be advised that river levels are rising, and potential flooding is expected in low-lying and flood-prone areas. Please expect localized flooding, submerged riverbanks, and unsafe swift-water conditions. Avoid walking, playing, or camping near the riverbanks. Never drive through flooded roads. Secure low-lying property and move equipment or outdoor items to higher ground if necessary. Keep pets away from rising water."

The sheriff's office says active evacuation warning zones include the entire U.S. Highway 51 corridor and roads that access the highway between U.S. Highway 160 and Arboles.

Residents can follow the sheriff's office on Facebook, contact the incident call center at (970) 508-9928, and register with Nixle for more information on alerts and warnings.