Colorado crews rescue bighorn sheep that fell through the ice on Western Slope

Crews on Colorado's Western Slope rescued a Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep that fell through the ice on the Taylor River. On Monday afternoon, Colorado Parks and Wildlife received a report about an animal that was stuck and couldn't get out.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Managers Codi Prior and Clayton BonDurant said they raced to the scene to try to save the ewe.

According to CPW, Prior first tried to slip a catch pole over the ewe's head and body but couldn't get it underneath her front legs. That's when Prior switched to a tow strap. Using the strap, they were able to pull the ewe out of the icy river.

That's when CPW said they started warming up the bighorn. They put a covering over her face to reduce the stress and put her into a horse trailer. They gave her a ride to a warm place where the ewe stayed overnight. CPW wanted to make sure she would survive the stress and impacts from the time she spent in the freezing water.

CPW said on Tuesday morning, they drove the ewe back to where her herd was spending time on a mountain above the river.

CPW crews said she bolted out of the horse trailer, in seemingly excellent health, which was a relief to wildlife officers.

CPW released this statement, "A big thanks to the folks who helped report this bighorn stuck in the ice. Nature is brutal, but this bighorn is getting a second chance at life thanks to this epic rescue by our team."