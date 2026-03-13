Colorado Republican Party chair resigns over "threats of violence, blackmail"

The chair of the Colorado Republican Party has resigned her position, citing that she has endured "threats of violence, blackmail attempts, and continued efforts to fracture our party further." Brita Horn submitted her letter of resignation dated March 12.

In the letter, Horn stated that she has been honored to serve as chair of the GOP in Colorado over the past year. Horn mentioned that there was "a tremendous divide within our party."

Brita Horn Brita Horn

She wrote in the letter that the "divide has too often been marked by vitriol and hostility." Horn also mentions that over the past year, there have been violent threats, attempted blackmail and what she considers work to fracture the Republican party in Colorado.

Horn said during her time as the GOP chair, she has tried to set issues aside and focus on building a stronger, more united party and helping elect more Republicans.

Horn stated, "Electing more Republicans should never place someone in the crosshairs of being on the receiving end of lawsuits, verbal abuse, personal attacks, defamation, libel, and slander."