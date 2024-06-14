Colorado Renaissance Festival returns to Larkspur this weekend

Hear ye, Hear ye! The 47th annual Colorado Renaissance Festival is returning to Larkspur this weekend. The festival is eight magical weeks featuring artisans, vendors and entertainment.

It's a tradition for many families and fun for everyone, where kids and adults dress in their best 16th-century costumes.

Kristy Ekiss, the artistic director and spokesperson for the festival, said more than 100,000 people enjoy the Colorado Renaissance Festival every year.

Some are traveling from Denver and Colorado Springs, or other parts of the state, while others are coming from across the country. Ekiss said it's because the festival in Colorado is also one of the larger ones compared to others.

What to expect: More than 200 artisans from all across the world, making pottery, leatherwork, and jewelry. Plus, there are 10 stages with a variety of acts like comedy shows, jousting tournaments, and musical acts.

Ekiss has some advice for first-timers and repeat festival-goers.

"Say 'yes' to everything because that's what makes it a really magical experience that I don't think you'll get anywhere else in the country. We have a whole cast of characters wandering around, just to bring you into that, and make you feel like you're part of their world. So I really recommend just coming ready to play," said Ekiss.

One of the group of entertainers is the Kamikaze Fireflies. Casey Martin and Rob Williams, with the Kamikaze Fireflies are a two-person show. They have a variety of skills, including fire stunts. Plus, they show off the German wheel, where one of them gets inside and spins around on the stage.

The two have been performing for 15 years together, have four Guinness World Records, and also competed on America's Got Talent.

Like many other shows at the festival, it's interactive and fun for the whole family.

"They're fun, they're comedic, they're high energy, and high paced," said Martin. "We do just some stuff that is so absurd. We have somebody in the audience throw a marshmallow into Casey's mouth while she is spinning a fire hula hoop. It's just very interactive, weird things like that," said Williams.

The festival will run every Saturday and Sunday until Aug. 4, rain or shine. Parking at the festival grounds is free.

Keep in mind, that some road closures will also be in place, and traffic is expected to be heavy in the area along I-25 on festival days.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is reminding people of road closures on Bear Dance Drive, south of Tomah Road, on Saturdays and Sundays as needed. These closures are expected to happen from 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Festival-goers can access the festival by taking Spruce Mountain Road to Perry Park Avenue, or by taking I-25.

Find more information about the festival, including ticket pricing, the program schedule, and a map, online.