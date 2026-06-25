Colorado Venezuelans organize relief drive after devastating earthquakes: "It starts small, and then more join"

Back-to-back earthquakes in Venezuela Wednesday left hundreds dead and thousands injured. The United States is mobilizing immediate resources as part of a government-wide response. As crews search for survivors, one Colorado business is turning their heartbreak into action.

First responders in Venezuela attend a damaged building at Los Palos Grandes after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck the country on June 24, 2026. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the main earthquake was followed by a 7.5-magnitude aftershock less than a minute later. Jesus Vargas / Getty Images

Go Navy Shipping Services in Arvada has launched a donation drive to collect supplies for people impacted by Wednesday's earthquakes.

For Alex Sanchez, owner of Go Navy Shipping Services, the disaster hits home.

Sanchez and his wife, Karla, were born in Venezuela and still have family there. He said they are safe, but many people lost homes and access to basic necessities.

"Thank God our family is okay, but it's not only about us. It's about everyone," Sanchez said. "We're just trying to help with whatever we can give. It starts small, and then more people join. That's how the community has been acting."

Within hours of the earthquakes, they began organizing a drive at their shipping business.

Neighbors brought trucks full of supplies.

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"We have a good community," Sanchez said. "We started posting, and people started coming. Some bring a little, some bring more, but it's the community coming together."

The couple plans to send the first shipment this weekend. Supplies collected in Arvada will be sent to partner organizations in Miami, where humanitarian flights are expected to transport the donations into Venezuela more quickly than traditional shipping.

Right now, they're asking for non-perishable food, formula, diapers and wipes, personal hygiene items, clothing in good condition, and basic medical supplies

Sanchez said Venezuela was already struggling before the earthquakes.

"It's a country that's been going through a lot," he said. "If you can send some help, they'll feel that help because Venezuela wasn't prepared for this."

His wife, Karla, said watching the devastation unfold from so far away has been painful.

"The help is very important because the help is necessary," she said. "Venezuela was not in a good moment before this. Any help counts. Baby food, diapers, everything is important right now."

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While Sanchez says his business has the logistics experience to organize shipments, he says their efforts are about much more than their ties to this home.

"It's not only about being Venezuelan," he said. "It's about being human."

Donations can be dropped off at Go Navy Shipping Services, 5620 Newland Way in Arvada, Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The business hopes to send its first shipment Saturday.